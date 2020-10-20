West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

50℉

TODAY/TONIGHT: West Seattle Crime Prevention Council & 4 more options

October 20, 2020 8:59 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Carolyn Newman)

Notes for the day/night ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET CHANGES: The council is now in the “issue identification” round, which means talking about ways they might change the mayor’s plan. They’ll be meeting all day, in sessions starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. They’re looking at the Parks and SDOT budgets in the morning, SPD in the afternoon. There’s a public-comment period at the start of the morning meeting. Info on how to sign up to comment, and how to watch the meeting, is all on the agenda.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly events continue into the fall:

Black Lives Matter sign waving

Tuesday Oct 20, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden

Thursday, Oct 22, 4 to 6 p,, 16th and Holden

Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL INFO NIGHT/VIRTUAL TOUR: 6 pm, prospective families are invited to learn more about West Seattle’s only independent high school. Email dmeyer@seattlelutheran.org to get the link. (Preview video here.)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm online, hear from and talk with local police – crime trends, neighborhood concerns. All welcome. Here’s the link (via Teams) to attend.

TENANT-RIGHTS BOOTCAMP: 7 pm online, presented by Be:Seattle, co-sponsored by the South Park Neighborhood Association, “a neighborhood-by-neighborhood series teaching renters how to to assert their rights, find solutions to various issues, and fight for more renter protections.” Register here to get the participation info.

Share This

No Replies to "TODAY/TONIGHT: West Seattle Crime Prevention Council & 4 more options"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.