TODAY/TONIGHT: West Seattle Crime Prevention Council & 4 more options

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Carolyn Newman)

Notes for the day/night ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET CHANGES: The council is now in the “issue identification” round, which means talking about ways they might change the mayor’s plan. They’ll be meeting all day, in sessions starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. They’re looking at the Parks and SDOT budgets in the morning, SPD in the afternoon. There’s a public-comment period at the start of the morning meeting. Info on how to sign up to comment, and how to watch the meeting, is all on the agenda.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly events continue into the fall:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Oct 20, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Oct 22, 4 to 6 p,, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL INFO NIGHT/VIRTUAL TOUR: 6 pm, prospective families are invited to learn more about West Seattle’s only independent high school. Email dmeyer@seattlelutheran.org to get the link. (Preview video here.)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm online, hear from and talk with local police – crime trends, neighborhood concerns. All welcome. Here’s the link (via Teams) to attend.

TENANT-RIGHTS BOOTCAMP: 7 pm online, presented by Be:Seattle, co-sponsored by the South Park Neighborhood Association, “a neighborhood-by-neighborhood series teaching renters how to to assert their rights, find solutions to various issues, and fight for more renter protections.” Register here to get the participation info.