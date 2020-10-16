TODAY/TONIGHT: Admiral Theater reopening & 2 other notes

Three notes for the rest of your Friday:

ADMIRAL THEATER REOPENING: As we first reported last week, today is reopening day for The Historic Admiral Theater (thanks to Peter Morse from nearby Mission Cantina [WSB sponsor] for the top photo). First movie’s at 3:30 pm – the marquee is updated, the lineup is set, the staff is ready:

The photo is from Admiral employee Diane, who writes:

We have been rushing to get the Admiral ready for our first moviegoers. We are so excited. We are opening with a skeleton crew of 4. Our general manager is Larry Wymer. We are going to do the best we can to make the movie experience enjoyable while having rules to keep everyone safe and comfortable. We are only going to have 2 movie showings per day (25% capacity) and we made sure to give us, the staff, enough time between movies to disinfect the theaters and common areas. Welcome back!

The Admiral’s parent company Far Away Entertainment details its safety policies here. And if you’re not ready to go back to the movies, you can still support The Admiral via “virtual cinema.”

IN-CAR MOVIE RAINED OUT AGAIN: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s plan to show “The Secret Life of Pets” to an in-their-cars crowd at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) has now been thwarted by weather two Fridays in a row – rain is expected to return tonight – so they are shelving it until next year.

ANTI-RACISM VIGIL: Organizer Nancy says the weekly vigil in North Delridge is on: