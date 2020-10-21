THANKSGIVING: Hall at Fauntleroy’s 2020 plan, and how you can help

In a normal year, it would seem a bit too early to talk about Thanksgiving. But … well, it’s 2020. The Hall at Fauntleroy, which usually presents a free sit-down community feast, has announced its plan for this year, and how you can help:

The 22nd annual Hall at Fauntleroy Community Thanksgiving meal will be on Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26th – from 11 am to 2 pm.

This year’s feast will be Take-out style.

We will be in front of the Hall at Fauntleroy handing out fully prepared Thanksgiving meals and totes with other essentials.

The Hall at Fauntleroy is located at 9131 California Ave SW.

To our amazing volunteers, we can’t wait to gather for full service dining next year!

For now, we invite you to breathe deeply into this pause and come on by to pick up a meal for you, a friend, family member or a neighbor.

We are accepting, and would truly appreciate, donations:

~ Reusable grocery/tote bags

~ Masks

~ Hand sanitizer

~ New blankets

~ Hand warmers

~ Cash donations

Please call Meg Haggerty 206-353-8382 to arrange for drop off of donations by Friday November 20th.

In the spirit of our core mission of gathering to feed the heart, soul and bellies of the community, we would like to put out a special thank you and invitation to our colleagues in the hard hit hospitality and arts industries.

We hope to see all of you as we navigate this different kind of year ~ even if it is just a drive by with a honk and wave!

Brought you to by Seeds of Love, the Haggerty Family, and from the generous donations of our neighbors and community.

Meg & David Haggerty

Reed Haggerty

David Meckstroth