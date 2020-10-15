West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

55℉

SUNDAY: Drumming to call the salmon home to Fauntleroy Creek

October 15, 2020 11:34 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news | Wildlife

(Fauntleroy Creek from the overlook, 2019 WSB photo)

No Seahawks game on Sunday, so here’s a reason to go outdoors: Fauntleroy Creek advocates are ready to host you at the pandemic-era version of an autumn tradition – drumming to call the salmon home. Volunteers are keeping watch on the creek starting today in hopes of seeing spawners, so it’s time: Wear a mask and bring any kind of drum to the 4 pm-4:45 pm drumming event Sunday at 4539 SW Director Place (just off upper Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Director, across from the ferry terminal); drumming will guide you into the (distanced!) circle.

Share This

No Replies to "SUNDAY: Drumming to call the salmon home to Fauntleroy Creek"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.