Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce invites you to ‘Say Hello to Burien’: New WSB sponsor

If you feel like going off-peninsula now and then, without having to cross the river, ‘Say Hello to Burien.’ That’s the new invitation from the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, sponsoring WSB right now to get the word out. Here’s their video and announcement:

The Seattle Southside Chamber announced the public launch of the “Say Hello to Burien” campaign, which is focused on inviting people from throughout the Puget Sound region to experience the best this small, diverse city on the sound has to offer.

“As a life-long resident of King County and a transplant to Burien from Seattle, I definitely had my own preconceived notions about Burien,” offered Andrea Reay, President/CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber. “However, once I took the time to “say hello” personally to this amazing community, I fell in love. I am so proud to live in and work for a community that is rich in both culture and opportunity.”

The campaign is an open invitation for all to “Say Hello to Burien” and come experience the best Burien has to offer. Whether it’s dining and experiencing authentic cuisine from around the world, shopping in family-owned boutiques and independent bookstores, or getting outside for a hike in Seahurst beach or kayaking on the sound, you’ll be glad you made the trip. Come say hello to Burien—just south of Seattle and miles from ordinary.

If you would like dining, shopping, or activity suggestions, please don’t hesitate to send us an email at Staff@SeattleSouthsideChamber.com or give us a call at 206-575-1633 and we’d be happy to help you say hello to Burien.