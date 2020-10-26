SCULPTURE SAGA: Rolf returns to the West Seattle Bridge-side trail

The trailside tribute to a bizarre chapter in West Seattle Bridge history is back. Announced by Lars:

It is with tireless dedication, that your Delridge Maritime Historical Society, in conjunction with the CFGA, is relieved to announce the return of Rolf Neslund to his memorial shrine The new and improved 2021 model Rolf bust is twice as heavy, with a lower center of gravity, and features state-of-the-art lo-jack technology and exploding dye packs to foil those without a sense of humor. As our world quickly grinds itself to an oily paste before our very eyes, we will once again have the rock-steady hand of our pilot, Captain Rolf Neslund on the tiller, headed straight for the bridge! Full speed ahead!

The Rolf Neslund Memorial Shrine and Garden of Commuting Despair is open daily on the lovely Delridge bike path, near the now defunct “Onramp to Freedom”. Please bring flowers, candles or small stuffed animals in an expression of futility that you will ever get to work on time again.