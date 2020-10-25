Rotary Club of West Seattle: Anniversary ahead, and a global-health fight

(WSB photo, 2014 West Seattle Grand Parade)

For the Rotary Club of West Seattle, “End Polio Now” isn’t just a slogan. The club sends this progress report on the weekend of World Polio Day, plus news of an anniversary ahead:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. We’ve made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we remain\ committed to the end.

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.

The Rotary Club of West Seattle will be celebrating 73 years of service to the community on November 6th. Join us as we all work to eradicate Polio for good!

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.

West Seattle Rotary meets on Tuesdays at noon via Zoom. Email amyleed@soundgenerations.org if you’d like to join as a guest.