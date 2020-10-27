ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday 10/27 watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Tuesday – the 218th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: SW Alaska is closed east of Delridge, and tonight there’s work at SW Brandon. Here are this week’s details.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

New cameras! In addition to the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way cameras we mentioned last week, there’s now a Highland Park Way/Holden camera too – see it here:

Meantime – here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.