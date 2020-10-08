ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 10/8 watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Thursday – the 199th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

*Southbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge: Short closures for “temporary repairs” are expected again today, between 6 am and 3 pm.

*Delridge project: SW Oregon will close again at Delridge tomorrow morning through Sunday night. Other project-related news is here.

*Olson/1st repaving: More work this Saturday and Sunday: “Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during paving. Work will start in the early morning hours to open the travel lanes back up in the early afternoon both days. A noise variance will be issued to complete the paving.”

*Lander Street Bridge in SODO: This is the second morning that it’s officially open.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection resumed one week ago.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.