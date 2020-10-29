ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 10/29 watch

6:03 AM: Welcome to Thursday – the 220th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

WATER TAXI

No West Seattle service this morning because of a dock problem. We’ll update separately when there’s a decision for pm. P.S. The shuttles ARE running.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: SW Alaska is scheduled to remain closed east of Delridge all week. Here are this week’s other details.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

New cameras! In addition to the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way cameras we mentioned last week, there’s now a Highland Park Way/Holden camera too – see it here:

Meantime – here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

BUSES

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.