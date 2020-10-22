ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 10/22 watch

6:21 AM: Welcome to Thursday – the 213rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: Edmunds will be closed at Delridge Friday through Sunday (October 23-25), reopening by early Monday, as announced yesterday. Otherwise, here are the weekly highlights.

*Tunnel closure: Friday night-Saturday morning (October 23-24), the Highway 99 tunnel will close both ways for maintenance, 10 pm-6 am.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

