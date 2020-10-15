ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Thursday 10/15 watch

6:16 AM: Welcome to Thursday – the 206th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way: From SDOT:

SDOT crews will complete some additional paving this week (the week of Oct. 12) near the intersection of Highland Park Way SW and West Marginal Way SW. The paving is being done in advance of some bus stop changes near the intersection. The work will require a right-lane closure on Highland Park Way SW outside of peak hours.

*Southbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge: Short closures for “temporary repairs” are continuing this week, between 6 am and 3 pm.

*Delridge project: So far, the SW Oregon closure is still on for Friday-Sunday. Here’s what other work is supposed to be happening this week.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.