ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 10/16 watch

6:16 AM: Welcome to Friday – the 207th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK, ETC.

*Delridge project: The SW Oregon closure is on for today-Sunday, closing SW Oregon on the east side of the intersection (photographed pre-closure, Thursday evening):

Work starts at 9 am today. Details, and the rest of the project plan for the week ahead, are here. Also – Metro will reroute the 125 during the SW Oregon closure; details are here.

*Southbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge: Short closures for “temporary repairs” are continuing, between 6 am and 3 pm.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Fare collection has resumed. Meantime, here again is the weekend reroute for Route 125.

Water Taxi – Also no longer free.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.