West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

57℉

QUESTIONS? Panel set for Tuesday discussion of Junction Plaza Park safety. What would you ask?

October 11, 2020 11:45 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

As reported here last Thursday, a public meeting is planned Tuesday afternoon (online) to discuss safety issues at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). In addition to the panelists mentioned Thursday, more city reps will participate – City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Mayor’s Office senior adviser Tess Colby, Department of Neighborhoods’ Tom Van Bronkhorst, Seattle Public Utilities’ Bill Benzer. Q&A is planned during the 2 pm meeting, and advance questions are also welcome (comment below). Connection information for attending the meeting is on the WSJA’s webpage about the ongoing park problems.

Share This

No Replies to "QUESTIONS? Panel set for Tuesday discussion of Junction Plaza Park safety. What would you ask?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.