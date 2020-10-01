PETS: 2 ‘Blessing of the Animals’ events in West Seattle this weekend

You and your pet(s) are invited to join in two West Seattle churches’ Blessing of the Animals events this weekend, both with pandemic-altered formats:

SATURDAY: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church invites you and your pet to the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW) north of the church at 10 am Saturday (October 3rd). The blessing dates each year are in recognition of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, and this event usually has a participant from the Order of St. Francis, as it will this year. As explained on the church website, you and your pet can either stay in your vehicle or stand outside to receive the blessing.

SUNDAY: Alki UCC will include its Blessing of the Animals in the livestreamed service at 10 am Sunday (October 4th), and you can send the church a photo of your pet to be part of it – today’s the deadline – office@alkiucc.org. The church website has info on registering to view the service. As also explained in our calendar listing, the church also is having a pet “walk-by” event Sunday, 11 am-noon outside the church entrance, at 6115 SW Hinds.