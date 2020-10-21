LOW BRIDGE: Camera-enforcement signs about to go up

SDOT is about to take the next step toward camera enforcement of West Seattle low-bridge restrictions – installing signs this weekend, warning that the cameras are on the way. Today’s announcement notes that warning tickets will start “as soon as” December 1st, with ticketing – carrying $75 fines – then starting around January 1st. Also from the announcement:

To date, in an effort to ensure traffic volumes do not impact emergency vehicle response times as we develop our automated enforcement system and policies, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers have been ticketing or turning around people using the Low Bridge during AM and PM peak commute hours. Enforcement by SPD alone is temporary until we implement automated enforcement, but SPD Traffic or Patrol officers, as well as other localized police agencies may continue to identify, stop and enforce the sign restrictions as part of their normal duties.

And in case you’ve forgotten, here’s the current rules:

Who CAN use the Low Bridge Emergency vehicles

Transit vehicles (King County Metro buses and school buses)

Freight vehicles

People walking, rolling, using a scooter, or biking

Employer shuttles

Vanpools

People with placards (currently 160 distributed)

People driving personal vehicles at night (from 9 PM to 5 AM daily) Who CANNOT use the Low Bridge Ubers, Lyfts, or other ride-sharing vehicles

People driving personal vehicles, including motorcycles, during the day (from 5 AM to 9 PM daily)

The policies are always subject to change – the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force now has a low-bridge subcommittee to discuss possible changes.