Highland Park Improvement Club’s new streetside art revives streetcar memories



(Seattle Municipal Archives photo of what’s described as the Highland Park-Burien line’s Hillside Station – possibly in Riverview – 1915)

What is currently a busy bridge-detour route now, with thousands of cars passing each day, held trolley tracks a century ago, and Highland Park Improvement Club is honoring that with its newest streetside sandwich-board art. The four boards, installed this afternoon along SW Holden east of 12th SW, say this to westbound drivers/riders/passersby:

Those traveling eastbound will see H-P-I-C.

And yes, the boards are secured:

The artists also put together the display we showed you back in August.

The streetcars that traveled nearby were part of the Highland Park-Lake Burien Railroad, in service from 1912-1929.