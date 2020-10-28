HELPING: West Seattle Thriftway launches new holiday-giving event

One holiday tradition won’t be happening but will be replaced by something else fun. Starting today, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is launching a holiday-giving event in which you have a chance to get a gift as well as give one. Here’s the announcement:

Locally owned West Seattle Thriftway announced that due to COVID-19 they will not be hosting their long-running “Holiday Taste” this year. Instead they will be hosting a holiday giving event with a goal to raise at least $40,000 for the West Seattle Food Bank.

:

For the last 22 years West Seattle Thriftway along with its vendor partners has presented a Holiday Taste event showcasing new and specialty items for the holiday season. The event featured over 40 vendors, more than 150 items, and was enjoyed by several hundred customers each year. This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to cancel this yearly event. In its place we have worked with our vendors to create a Holiday Giving Event to “do something big” for the West Seattle Food Bank and at the same time provide some of our customers with a unique holiday sample experience. With the help of over 60 vendors, we have compiled 50 amazing “Holiday Bounty Boxes” full of special products with an estimated value of over $500 each. Customers will be able to enter a raffle for the boxes with a $5 donation per ticket, and all ticket sales will benefit the West Seattle

Food Bank.

With the help of our community and our generous vendors our goal is to raise $40,000 for the food bank. West Seattle Thriftway will match all donations up to $20,000. “We have an amazing opportunity to do a lot of good for our community. Use of the food bank’s services has increased dramatically due to COVID-19, and they are seeing many people who have never needed to use their services before. Their mobile food delivery service has increased by 300% alone since March. We hope that the community comes out big for this event and demonstrates what the food bank’s motto is; neighbors helping neighbors.”

West Seattle Thriftway was founded in 1988 by Paul and Connie Kapioski. The store is located at the intersection of California Ave. SW and Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle’s Morgan Junction.