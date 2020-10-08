HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, in-person and online

That’s Natalie Millsap, featured artist at Verity Credit Union (4505 California; WSB sponsor), where you can meet her until 8 pm tonight as part of the West Seattle Art Walk. She’s a painter and printmaker from Bellingham, and Art Walk organizers note, “Her screen-printed clothing has a growing cult following around the U.S., leading to her brand name Cult of Nat.” The Art Walk update on other participating venues is here, from Admiral to Morgan Junction. Look for the sign:

As explained in the WSAW list, some art displays are up all month – so you can enjoy art even if you’re not able to get out tonight.