HALLOWEEN: Reminder – share decoration locations! Plus, the trick-or-treating question

Halloween is now 2 1/2 weeks away. By reader request, we’re compiling a list of West Seattle decoration locations to visit – so many are already in the spirit! Thanks to everyone who’s already sent tips since we first mentioned this last week. In case you missed it, we wanted to publish this reminder – let us know where you’ve seen exceptional Halloween displays, and whether they’re best seen by day or night (illuminated) or both – photos appreciated but not mandatory. westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

When we mentioned this last week, a comment discussion spun off on the topic of trick-or-treating, and whether families plan to do it this year. Opinions were mixed. We’ve since heard from one reader “wondering what the consensus is around trick or treating? … We plan on lowering candy down in a bucket from our deck into our yard.” Public Health-Seattle King County is recommending “other options,” but if you do decide to trick-or-treat and/or hand out treats, the agency has some safety tips. What’s your plan?