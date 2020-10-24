HALLOWEEN: Decoration locations & more on our seasonal page

(By Christopher Boffoli)

If you missed the mention in today’s event list — this year’s WSB Halloween page is now live. Though many of the traditional seasonal events have been canceled because of the pandemic, some no-contact celebrations are on, so they’re listed, as are the decoration locations suggested by readers. Still plenty of time to add more; email westseattleblog@gmail.com if you have (or have seen) fun decorations or if you know of a distanced event we don’t have yet!