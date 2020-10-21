West Seattle, Washington

HALLOWEEN: Celebrate by giving blood

October 21, 2020 9:11 pm
On Halloween, a day when fake blood is used to scare, your real blood can be used to help. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is sponsoring a half-day blood drive on Halloween afternoon – noon-4 pm Saturday, October 31st, at The Sanctuary at Admiral (2656 42nd SW). Sign up now for a donation appointment – no walk-ups during the pandemic – just go here to choose a time. Bloodworks Northwest notes, “As an additional benefit, donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.” Want more info about donating? Go here.

