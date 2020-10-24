GRATITUDE: Here’s what the West Seattle High School senior-class dine-out fundraiser dished up

Last Wednesday, 10 West Seattle food businesses donated part of their proceeds to the West Seattle High School Class of 2021 – and tonight, class president Ella Richardson tells us how it went:

The West Seattle High School Senior ASB wants to thank everyone who supported us by participating in our Dine-Out Day this past Wednesday! We raised $2,788, almost three times our original goal. We are so grateful for the support in our community.

We would to like to give a special thanks to the following local businesses who supported us: Circa, Arthur’s, Lady Jaye, Mission, The Westy, Peel and Press, Bebop Waffle Shop, The Admiral Pub, Ampersand Cafe, Dream Dinners, Vain Salon, and Cre8 Contracting. We would also like to shoutout Gretchen, the owner of Circa, for rallying restaurants to join the fundraiser.

For those who are interested in directly donating to the Senior Class, here is the link to donate . Another way to support us is by purchasing a delicious pre-made frozen meal from Dream Dinners, who will be continuing our partnership until November 14th. Click this link for more information.