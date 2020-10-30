FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Water Taxi will resume Monday after dock repairs

Thanks to Carolyn Newman for that photo from repair work at Seacrest today, two days after the West Seattle Water Taxi route went out of service because of dock trouble. Metro says the run will be back in service Monday:

We are pleased to report that the West Seattle Water Taxi will be back in service Monday morning, Nov. 2. The marine crew is reinstalling the ship-to-dock ramp at Seacrest Dock that was removed for repairs, resulting in cancellation of West Seattle service Thursday and Friday. The damaged hinge and attachment mechanism (pin) have since been replaced.

Metro says the downtime also enabled them to put a new non-skid surface on the boarding ramp in time for rainy weather, to give the vessels extra deep cleaning, and to run “training exercises and emergency drills for crew members.”