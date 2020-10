Thanks to Mike for the tip! The south lot at Lincoln Park is open again (we haven’t been able to check yet on the north lot), after almost 7 months. Though as we had reported previously, the announced reopening date is next Monday (October 19th), Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin explains, “We started reopening on Monday, and we’ll be finished with all the lots across the city by Monday, October 19 (we can’t do them all in a day).”