FALL FUN: Mode Music & Performing Arts classes now ready for signups

That video shows a sample of what kids can learn, perform, and enjoy with Mode Music and Performing Arts classes this fall – here’s the announcement:

We are excited to offer a full roster of music, theatre, art, and dance classes for all ages! There are two ways to learn with MMPA this Fall: a full schedule of live online classes and pre-recorded video lessons that give you the flexibility to experience our lessons when it’s convenient for you.

Information on rates, classes, and scheduling is available at:

modemusicandperformingarts.org

Please ask about our partial and full scholarships!

You can also donate to our programming and support our nonprofit so we can continue to provide education and offer our scholarships in this time of limited funding.

Mode Music and Performing Arts is a nonprofit arts organization offering innovative arts-education programs promoting confidence, social awareness, equity and empathy in our students and community.