EARLY VOTING: Seattle passes 50% turnout with 10 days to go

The collage is by Ruthi Winter of Beach Drive Art Studio, who’s been making art to encourage early voting, and tonight we have word of another milestone – Seattle has passed 50% turnout with 10 days to go until Election Day. Tonight’s tally from King County Elections – 254,593 of 496,224 Seattle ballots already received. That includes ballots from KCE drop boxes (here’s the list/map) and USPS mail. In the drop-box counts – which lag to some degree, only updated in the morning – West Seattle’s leader is The Junction’s drop box (SW Alaska, south side, between California and 44th), with 10,648, followed by High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) with 7,983, and South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, the illuminated signboard points you to the entrance) with 1,385.