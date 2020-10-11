DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review date for 3417 Harbor SW; meeting reminder for 9218 18th SW

Two notes about projects with upcoming Southwest Design Review Board online public meetings:

(Rendering by Atelier Drome Architecture)

3417 HARBOR AVENUE SW: This 5-story, 115-apartment, 65-offstreet-parking-space project (map) has already been through the first round of Design Review (here’s our coverage from March, at the board’s last in-person meeting) and now the next review is tentatively set for 5 pm November 19th (online). A draft of the design packet is already available, showing various angles as well as what was done in response to board and public comments at the first meeting. When this meeting gets closer, connection and commenting information – and the final packet – will be here. You can also send comments to crystal.torres@seattle.gov, the city planner assigned to the project.

(Rendering by Caron Architecture)

9218 18TH SW: As first mentioned here last month, this 5-story, 59-apartment, 25-offstreet-parking-space building with retail (map) has its first Design Review meeting this Thursday (October 15th), 4 pm. Information for watching/listening and commenting is here; the design packet is here. (Since this is the Early Design Guidance phase, the focus is on massing – size/shape/location on the site – not on design details.) You also can send project comments to wayne.farrens@seattle.gov, the assigned city planner.