DEVELOPMENT: Early Design Review Outreach for ex-Tug Inn site, with questions for you

When we reported in July that West Seattle-based Bee’s Plumbing and Heating had bought and moved onto the former Tug Inn site on SW Orchard west of Delridge, we noted that they planned to redevelop the property with a new building for their growing business. Now, the project is on the drawing board, and they’re asking for feedback in the Early Design Review Outreach process. The West Seattle architecture firm Finch Design and Production is handling the project and explains that the site, 2216 & 2228 SW Orchard St., “includes the former Tug Inn and the vacant lot to the west between it and the Vietnamese Cultural Center. … The project is currently in the early stages of design, but at the moment we’re expecting that the building will be 3-4 stories in height. It will include office space and some warehouse space, with surface parking to the sides and behind the building. Site improvements will include a new sidewalk and curb cuts, site drainage and landscaping.” The project is going through the Administrative Design Review process, which means there won’t be a public meeting, but there is an opportunity for public comment. The early stage of that is happening now via this simple survey – they’re requesting your feedback by October 28th.