DEVELOPMENT: 3417 Harbor SW project neighborhood meeting before next Design Review date

(Rendering by Atelier Drome Architecture)

One of the biggest development projects on the West Seattle drawing board right now is the 5-story, ~115-unit apartment building planned for 3417 Harbor Avenue SW, just north of the bridge. As noted here, it’s scheduled to go back before the Southwest Design Review Board at 5 pm November 19th, online. In advance of that, project neighbors have arranged a neighborhood meeting with the development team and property owners to address “a lot of unanswered questions.” They sent us the link “in the event anyone else in the West Seattle community would like to attend.” That meeting is set for 5 pm next Monday (November 2nd); go here to register so you can get attendance info. Meantime, here’s the draft design packet posted on the city website in advance of the mid-November review.