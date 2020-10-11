DELRIDGE PROJECT: Where paving, utility, drainage work is planned this week

(SDOT photo)

This weekend’s rain led to the postponement of the second planned SW Oregon closure at Delridge, as the road work paving the way for the RapidRide H Line continues, but so far the forecast suggests crews will be able to go ahead with the new date, this coming Friday-Sunday (October 16-18). Other key points for the project this week include:

*Completion of paving on Delridge between SW Genesee and SW Oregon

*Sidewalk pours starting on the east side of Delridge between Charlestown and Dakota

*Demolition and repaving continuing on the west side of Delridge between Edmunds and Hudson

*Roadway demolition starting on the west side of Delridge between Hudson and Puget

*Sidewalk closures and detours near SW Orchard with demolition lasting around a week and paving to follow

Utility/drainage work continues further south, including near SW Juneau, SW Brandon, and at SW Willow/SW Myrtle. And all of this is subject to weather delays. The latest bulletin on the plan is here. (P.S. If you missed our report on the 26th SW meeting, it’s here.)