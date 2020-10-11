West Seattle, Washington

DELRIDGE PROJECT: Where paving, utility, drainage work is planned this week

October 11, 2020 8:16 pm
This weekend’s rain led to the postponement of the second planned SW Oregon closure at Delridge, as the road work paving the way for the RapidRide H Line continues, but so far the forecast suggests crews will be able to go ahead with the new date, this coming Friday-Sunday (October 16-18). Other key points for the project this week include:

*Completion of paving on Delridge between SW Genesee and SW Oregon

*Sidewalk pours starting on the east side of Delridge between Charlestown and Dakota

*Demolition and repaving continuing on the west side of Delridge between Edmunds and Hudson

*Roadway demolition starting on the west side of Delridge between Hudson and Puget

*Sidewalk closures and detours near SW Orchard with demolition lasting around a week and paving to follow

Utility/drainage work continues further south, including near SW Juneau, SW Brandon, and at SW Willow/SW Myrtle. And all of this is subject to weather delays. The latest bulletin on the plan is here. (P.S. If you missed our report on the 26th SW meeting, it’s here.)

