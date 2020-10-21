CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 10/21 roundup

Tonight’s local/regional pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*25.554 people have tested positive, 187 more than yesterday’s total

*787 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,516 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*514.434 people have been tested, 3,487 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals (plus testing) were 24,500/782/2,467/490.206.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOOD NEWS, BUT DON’T GET COMPLACENT: The state reports:

According to public data gathered by the New York Times, Washington’s current new case rate is 7th-lowest in the nation. COVID-19 landed here first, but our state has been among the best in fighting back. Your efforts to limit gatherings, mask up, and conduct safe business have been successful – they must continue to reverse a recent spike.

THANKSGIVING TRADITION, PANDEMIC STYLE: The Hall at Fauntleroy has announced that it will keep up its long-running annual tradition of a free Thanksgiving feast, but this year it’ll be a take-away meal. They’re also seeking donations – details here.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!