CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 10/20 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*25,367 people have tested positive, 98 more than yesterday’s total

*785 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*2,508 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*510,947 people have been tested, 3,281 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 24,330/779/2,458/486,967.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 40.7 million cases worldwide, 8.2 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

‘FALL SURGE’: The state Health Department warns that this is starting, and action is needed to reverse the trend. Case numbers in Western Washington are of particular concern. In short, the state says, this is no time to let up on protective measures.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: At his media briefing this afternoon, Gov. Inslee announced new safety rules to try to stop the outbreaks reported at college campuses. You can watch the briefing video here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials’ weekly briefing is Wednesday at 2 pm; you can watch the livestream (or, later, the archived video) here.

