CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 10/31 roundup, including the weekly West Seattle trend check, and no-contact trick-or-treat tactics

As October ends, here’s our roundup of news and notes related to the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*27,757 people have tested positive, 334 more than yesterday’s total (97 in Seattle)

*804 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,577 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*537,516 people have been tested, 185 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 26,181/789/2,527/526,121.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” As with the county in general, we’re on an upswing – in the past 2 weeks, 112 positive test results were reported; 62 in the 2 weeks before that; 45 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 46 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,194,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 230,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (same as last week except that Brazil and Russia have traded places). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, continuing tomorrow, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

NO-CONTACT TRICK-OR-TREATING: So much creativity in this pandemic-era Halloween! We put little bags of candy out on a chair and had more trick-or-treaters than any year in memory, but so many others deployed much-more-fun setups. Here are a few of the photos sent to/tweeted at us. First, MC‘s candy wall:

Matthew‘s candy chute:

Here’s how things looked at Robin‘s house:

John invited trick-or-treaters to howl:

Lisa‘s kids Sawyer and Ella designed this:

And see Melani‘s “trick-or-treat tree” on Instagram.

