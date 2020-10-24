CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 10/24 roundup, including the weekly West Seattle trend check

We’re in our 8th month of bringing you nightly news and notes related to the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*26,181 people have tested positive, 212 more than yesterday’s total

*789 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,527 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*526,121 people have been tested, 2,854 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 24,992/785/2,478/501,711.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 43 positive test results were reported; 60 in the 2 weeks before that; 50 in the two weeks before that – so we have a downward trend going, which was also the case when we checked this trend last Saturday night.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 42.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,149,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 224,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Russia, Brazil, France (which passed Argentina this week to become #5). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVES TOMORROW: First – the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, continuing tomorrow, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. … Second, Alki UCC is having another of its periodic donation drives, 10 am-3 pm outside the church (6115 SW Hinds), food and clothing:

Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Donations of clean, new, or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. Thank you again for supporting our most vulnerable neighbors in this challenging time.

CONTACT-FREE HALLOWEEN: Local events – and decorations you can enjoy while walking or driving by – are listed on our newly launched Halloween page.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!