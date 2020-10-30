CORONAVIRUS: Friday 10/30 roundup

35 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here’s where we are now:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*27,423 people have tested positive, 385 more than yesterday’s total [118 of them in Seattle]

*804 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*2,573 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*537,331 people have been tested, 3,781 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 25,969/789/2,525/523.267.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

…WITH AN UNPLEASANT MILESTONE: The state Health Department reports, “Today, Washington state reported 1,047 new COVID cases in a single day. Today’s number is a new daily high since mid-July.”

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 45.5 million cases, 1,188,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

STORE CLOSURE: Menashe & Sons Jewelers announced today it’s closing until November 9th after a staff member’s positive test.

NEED TESTING? Our weekly reminder – the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays (as well as weekdays). Go here to choose an appointment time before you go.

SAFER HALLOWEEN: Just want to get out and see decorations? The list in our West Seattle Halloween Guide (many with photos) will show you where. Or, maybe you’re hoping for no-contact trick-or-treating? Many neighborhoods have innovative plans like taping treats to fences or “candy chutes” like this one:

Thanks to Rod for the photo. Trick-or-treat events – and some that are also decoration locations – are in the guide too.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!