City ‘learning hubs’ still have room for middle- and high-school students

(WSB photo from March, Southwest Teen Life Center)

One month ago, the city announced it was creating “learning hubs” for middle- and high-school students, with Southwest Teen Life Center among the sites. Now, there’s a reminder, because there’s still room:

… Free, with wifi, these spaces are equipped with community center and youth program staff who can help your student get engaged in learning.

To help support local students during the pandemic, Seattle Parks and Recreation has opened these hubs for the 2020-21 school year. The facilities offer a stable, productive environment by providing access to Seattle Public Schools’ virtual learning portals, along with recreational, enrichment and mentoring programs and in-person assistance with connectivity and academics. Breakfast and lunch are provided daily.

The hubs adhere to current public health standards by performing regular cleaning, sanitizing and daily wellness/temperature checks. All staff and students are required to wear masks, and social distancing and room occupancy limits are followed. …