City extends outdoor business permits another year, adding free tent/heating permits

The city is extending its free street/sidewalk-use permits enabling businesses to add outdoor space for COVID-19 safety. The permits will now be good through October 31st of next year. Today’s announcement also mentions, “the Seattle Fire Department will immediately begin issuing free tent permits and heating permits to help businesses maintain operations during the colder, rainier months ahead. ”

P.S. If your restaurant/bar plans to continue outdoor operations into the fall/winter, please let us know so we can include that detail on our ongoing list! Any recent changes in hours/days are good to note, too.