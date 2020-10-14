BOEING FIELD: Weigh in on the future of the airport nearest to West Seattle

Particularly if you’re in east or south West Seattle, air traffic is a daily reminder of the proximity of King County International Airport, aka Boeing Field. So we’re sharing this announcement from the county:

King County International Airport – Boeing Field wants your input to help shape the airport’s future! The airport is updating its master plan to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. You’re invited to any of three virtual open houses to learn more about the airport’s draft preferred alternative. Save the date:

Wednesday, October 28th

8 – 9:30 a.m,

12 – 1:30 p.m.

6 – 7:30 p.m

.

If you would like to receive an email with meeting details, please contact us at KCIACommunityOutreach@kingcounty.gov. For more information on the Master Plan, see kingcounty.gov/KCIAMasterPlan

You may also send your feedback about the master plan update via:

Email: KCIACommunityOutreach@kingcounty.gov

Phone: 206-296-7380 and/or

US mail: King County Airport 7277 Perimeter Rd. S. Seattle, WA 98108-3844.

King County International Airport is primarily an airport for commercial, cargo and private aircraft. The FAA requires an update to the Airport Master Plan every five to seven years. The Airport Master Plan is a formal planning document based on financial forecasts, travel forecasts and infrastructure needs that helps identify potential construction projects to meet future needs.

After the Airport Master Plan is adopted, any construction project or change is required to go through traditional project process, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), before being constructed.