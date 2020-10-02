2 BICYCLING FYI’S: Trail work Friday; ‘safety stop’ law now in effect

Two FYI’s primarily affecting bicycle riders, but of potential interest to all:

TRAIL WORK ON FRIDAY: Just received from SDOT:

Tomorrow, SDOT will be performing maintenance on the Alki Trail near the Chelan Café. Crews will be trimming trees and other vegetation that is encroaching the trail. Work will begin in the early morning and continue throughout the afternoon. There will be minor impacts for people biking, walking, and rolling on the trail. Crews will need space on the trail to work, so the trail will be narrowed temporarily, which will slow the movement of pedestrians and bike traffic just west of the Chelan Café for about half a mile. There may also be a short, outside lane closure on SW Spokane St between Delridge Way and Harbor Ave SW to complete all the trimming.

SAFETY STOP: Thanks to the readers who emailed to suggest we note this – the new “Safety Stop” state law (sponsored by West Seattle-residing State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon) is in effect as of today.

As explained by SDOT, “The Safety Stop allows people biking to legally treat stop signs as yield signs when no other traffic is approaching and when they have slowed to a reasonable speed. Washington will be the fifth state to legalize these stops, joining Idaho, Delaware, Arkansas, and Oregon.” This covers e-bikes as well as non-electric bikes, but does NOT change the rules for scooters. SDOT’s explanation also notes:

For everyone’s safety, people biking must still fully stop at: Stoplights, including stoplights in bike lanes

Stop signs on school buses

Stop signs at railroad crossings

The Safety Stop is supposed to reduce collisions, injuries, and driver confusion about right-of-way.