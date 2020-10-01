13,000-gallon gasoline spill on Harbor Island

The U.S. Coast Guard has sent information about the early-morning gasoline spill that brought a multi-agency emergency response to Harbor Island. The USCG says it happened at Shell‘s facility around 4:45 am, and that it was blamed on a pump failure. According to the Coast Guard, the spill was contained before it got into the waterway:

It was reported the tank lined up to feed the pump that failed had 160,749 gallons of gasoline at midnight. Approximately 13,825 gallons of gasoline had been reported released mixed with free-standing water in primary and secondary containment.

There is no report of gasoline in the nearby Duwamish River at this time, and it has been reported the source has been secured.

Coast Guard pollution responders from Sector Puget Sound’s Incident Management Division are currently on scene monitoring the cleanup efforts of the responsible party and a Coast Guard Station Seattle 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew is underway monitoring the surrounding area.