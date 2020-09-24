YOU CAN HELP: Senior Center of West Seattle takes ‘Joy Is in the Journey’ online

The Senior Center of West Seattle invites you to help its work continue via a pandemic-style event – here’s the announcement:

Joy Is in the Journey is the Senior Center of West Seattle’s biggest annual fundraiser. Instead of attending an in-person event this year, the community is invited to help raise $100,000 by making an online donation. All donations made before Sept. 29 will be matched up to $20,200, thanks to a generous local donor. So far, the event has raised $52,000.

Then join fellow supporters in an interactive, live virtual event on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The event will include entertainment, activity demonstrations and updates live from the Senior Center.

All donations fund the Senior Center, a fun and vibrant social gathering place in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. Gifts also support the essential services the Senior Center has been providing vulnerable seniors during this pandemic, including meals, grocery delivery, social worker outreach and phone counseling.

We are all on this journey together. Join us in supporting our community’s seniors!

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8-8:45 a.m. with virtual doors opening at 7:30 a.m.

To participate in the live event, make a donation at app.mobilecause.com/vf/2020Journey before Sept. 29.

Learn more at: sc-ws.org/events/special-events