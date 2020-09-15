WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: What’s happening/not happening

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Enough smoke photos. How about bird photos? Anyway, the air’s not clear … but it’s clearer … and that’s a start. Notes for the hours ahead:

PARKS (ETC.) STILL CLOSED: The city announced Monday that it’s continuing the closures through Wednesday.

WYATT’S JEWELERS SALE: As previewed Monday, Wyatt’s Jewelers (central Westwood Village; WSB sponsor) starts a weeklong end-of-summer sale today. Open 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays.

SECOND GEAR SPORTS SALE: The sports-consignment store‘s 7th-anniversary sale (6529 California SW), previewed here, continues until Sunday since they closed for a few days because of the smoke. Open today 10 am-6 pm.

(Gull, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

PORT PARK NAME FINALISTS: At noon, watch live (get connection info here) as the top 3 nominations are announced for each Duwamish River park in the Port of Seattle‘s naming contest.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: He’ll talk about wildfires, smoke, and COVID-19 at 2:30 pm; watch here.

BLM SIGNWAVING CANCELED: Since air quality is still a concern, Scott has called off the regular Tuesday 4-6 pm 16th/Holden demonstration.

WS CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL CANCELED: As mentioned here over the weekend, this month’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting – usually the third Tuesday – is off because the Southwest Precinct‘s commander and operations lieutenant are both unavailable.