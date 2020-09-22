WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Fall 2020 begins, + unusual bird sighting

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

First morning of fall, which arrived at 6:30 am, and it started with fog/mist. Here’s what’s ahead:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE, DAY 3: This is the third of five days for this year’s Taste of West Seattle. You can be part of it – dine in at, or take out from, partner food/drink establishments and get the menu item(s) from which part of the proceeds are being donated to the West Seattle Food Bank, to help prevent hunger and homelessness. See the list of participants (and the menu items) here.

CITY COUNCIL VETO VOTES: 3 pm, the council meets to vote on whether to sustain or override the mayor’s vetoes of three bills, including the one that “rebalanced” the budget with cuts to departments including SPD. See the agenda for how to comment at the meeting (signups start at 1 pm) and how to watch/listen.

(This photo and next by Jim Borrow – Brown Pelicans seen off Alki this morning!)

DESSERT POP-UP: West Seattle’s own Sticky Treats & Sweets, Thai-inspired sticky rice desserts, is popping up at Itto’s Tapas 4-8 pm today. Here’s the menu:

(4160 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION: After skipping last week because of the smoke, the twice-weekly streetcorner demonstrations are back:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, September 22, 4 to 6 p, 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, September 24, 4 to 6 p, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. (Organized by) Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

FALL EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: 6:30 pm, skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen invites you to celebrate the change of seasons with another online version of the quarterly events she has been leading for a decade-plus. Watch for a link here – and here.