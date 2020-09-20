WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: See what’s up

(Kiteboarder, photographed earlier this month by Jim Borrow)

Here’s our Sunday list, starting with West Seattle church services (mostly online, with a few in-person additions):

ADMIRAL UCC: The worship service for today is here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE: Updated worship info is here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Today’s service audio will be here, along with info on 10 am in-person service, 6 pm online all-church prayer and 7 pm online evening worship.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service will be streamed at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 8:30 am and 10:30 am here. Also, “in-person” attendance by pre-registration for both those Sunday Masses (as well as 5 pm Saturdays); sign up here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (To attend in-person Saturday Masses, register here.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: 9 am, parking-lot service in church/school lots – decorate your vehicle – we photographed Rev. Kate Wesch right before the debut of this service last week:

Bulletin is here, with info including the radio frequency. ONLINE: 10 am class “The Path,” and Kidz Club; 11:15 am livestreamed service, via YouTube (that bulletin is here).

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today will be here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am. (In-person services too; registration required.)

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today will be viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel. (In-person prayer services during the week – info here.)

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information on today’s service is here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online (and in-person) worship at 11 am; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Did you know they recently got approval to increase the capacity a bit, meaning less waiting in line? 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE, DAY 1: This year’s format – five days, dozens of local food/beverage establishments, each donating a percentage of certain menu item(s) to the West Seattle Food Bank – see the list of venues and items here!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BENEFIT YARD SALE: Noon-6 pm again today, the Concord International Elementary PTA invites you to South Park to shop its sale raising money to help families and students. In the parking lot. (8507 14th Ave. S.)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

Anything else happening? Let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!