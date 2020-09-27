West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening!

September 27, 2020 6:34 am
(Soggy Steller’s Jay, photographed earlier this week by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list for fall’s first Sunday, starting as usual with West Seattle church services (mostly online, with a few in-person options), before we list other events:

ADMIRAL UCC: The worship service for today is here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoominfo and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE: Updated worship info is here, including the plan for today’s drive-thru communion.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Today’s service audio will be here, along with info on 10 am in-person service, 6 pm online all-church prayer and 7 pm online evening worship.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Service will be streamed at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 8:30 am and 10:30 am here. Also, “in-person” attendance by pre-registration for both those Sunday Masses (as well as 5 pm Saturdays) – sign up here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (To attend in-person Saturday Mass, register here.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: 9 am, parking-lot service in church/school lot – bulletin is here, with info including the radio frequency. ONLINE: 10 am class “The Path,” and Kidz Club; 11:15 am livestreamed service, via YouTube (that bulletin is here). Little Free Pantry needs donations – if it’s full, drop off at the church office 10 am-3 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today will be here, as will Sunday School.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am. (In-person services too; registration required.)

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel. (In-person prayer services during the week – info here.)

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information on today’s service is here.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online (and in-person) worship at 11 am; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today:

WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS ANNIVERSARY: The North Admiral coffee shop celebrates its second anniversary 7 am-3 pm today with free drinks! (2141 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DONATION DRIVE: Food, diapers, men’s clothing, school supplies … all needed. Drop donations off outside Alki UCC, 10 am-3 pm – full details here. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)

Anything else happening? Let us know – text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

