WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fauntleroy man arrested by federal agents, accused of bomb threat

A reader reported seeing what he believed were plainclothes federal agents outside a house near the Endolyne business district in Fauntleroy just after 10 this morning. Now we know what was going on: They arrested a man on charges of making a bomb threat. Here’s the news release:

A 36-year-old Seattle man was arrested today and appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle for making a threat to damage or destroy a building – in this case a Portland, Oregon, police precinct, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. Kyle Robert Tornow is accused of using an online communication system to claim he had planted explosives at a Portland, Oregon, Police precinct.

According to records in the case, on July 24, 2020, Tornow allegedly used the Portland Police TrackIT system to send a message claiming he had planted an explosive at one of the city’s police precincts. Using an alias, Tornow claimed he had planted a bomb that was “undetectable” to canine searchers and that if he were caught, “others will take my place and immediately detonate the bomb.” The communication claimed it was a “felony threat” and needed to be taken “seriously to avoid death.”

FBI agents were able to trace the communications back to Tornow, and he was arrested without incident this morning.

Making a threat to damage or destroy a building is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. … The case is being investigated by the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Woods.