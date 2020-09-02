WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Building break-in attempt; seen this stolen statue?

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

BUILDING BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: The photos and report are from Ken:

I’m the HOA president for Harbor Crest condominiums at 1639 Harbor Ave SW across the street from the Water Taxi. (Tuesday) night we caught these two guys on our HD cameras attempting to get into the garage after breaking the locks on our back gate by rotating the locked handle 360 degrees with a special tool which didn’t work on the garage doors handles because it wouldn’t rotate beyond the steel door jam so they couldn’t get in.

No case # yet because the report was filed online.

STOLEN STATUE: The photo and report are from Ara:

We live in North Admiral on 47th Ave, and recently had a Buddha statue stolen from our front porch. It was around 3 feet tall, rather heavy and very loved. Attached is a picture with my son.

If you’ve seen this statue, let us know and we’ll connect you with Ara.