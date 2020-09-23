WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 bicycles – 2 stolen, 1 abandoned

3 reader reports about bicycles, starting with two thefts:
SOUTH MORGAN JUNCTION THEFT: From Michael:
It was stolen sometime in the last 7 days from the garage of a condo building of the 6900 block of California Ave. The bike is a Specialized Sirrus, and the serial number (ends with) 867R. I’ve submitted a police report but don’t have a case number yet.
ADMIRAL THEFT: From Angie: “Stolen bike out of the Luna Apartment complex, purchased less than a year ago. Blue Yeti Sb130. Turquoise color.” (Similar to this stock photo.)
Finally, a dumped-and-likely-stolen bike:
FOUND IN FAIRMOUNT AREA: From Alex on Tuesday night:
Saw this one at the construction site on Fauntleroy near Dawson (not the one on the corner). It wasn’t there this morning and I assume construction happened since then so probably recent dump. Looks like an electric one without a battery so maybe taken from a garage or storage.
