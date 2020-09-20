WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 11 views of your winged neighbors

Thanks for all the great bird photos! Time to spotlight more of them – starting with a leucistic Crow at Alki, photographed by David Hutchinson (above) and James Tilley (below):

Annika Swenson recently photographed a leucistic Hummingbird:

Before the recent smoke cleared, Jerry Simmons captured a hummingbird silhouetted against the sun:

More colorful sightings – two photos of Wilson’s Warblers – first, from Trileigh Tucker:

And from Mark Wangerin, who noted when sending this earlier this month that these birds were “leaving soon for Mexico”:

Another bird with yellow highlights – Mark MacDonald had a backyard visit from this Western Tanager:

For fans of blue birds, Larry Gilpin spotted this California Scrub-Jay today near Schmitz Park:

Twp bird-bath sightings: From Gentle McGaughey, a juvenile Black-headed Grosbeak:

From.Alicia Brown, a hawk:

And Mark Dale photographed this Cedar Waxwing visiting his Gatewood fountain:

Thanks again to everyone for sharing their sightings!